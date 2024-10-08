Kanye West Reportedly Ready to End Marriage with Bianca Censori After Just Months Together

Just months after their wedding, it seems Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s marriage is facing difficulties. According to sources close to the pair, the 47-year-old rapper has reportedly been telling friends he’s “done” with his 29-year-old wife and wishes to be single again. Censori, an Australian architect, is said to have flown back to her hometown to spend time with family, while Kanye has been seen in Tokyo, Japan. The couple’s last public appearance together was on September 20.

Kanye and Bianca’s relationship began two years ago, with Kanye hinting at their romance through his song Censori Overload. They tied the knot in December 2022, just weeks after Kanye finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Since then, they have been in the spotlight for their bold fashion choices and public outings. However, it appears their relationship might be nearing its end.

Sources told TMZ that Kanye has openly expressed his desire to move on. With no official comment from the couple’s representatives, fans are left speculating about the future of their relationship.