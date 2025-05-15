Baby Found Covered in Blood After Shocking Rat Attack

In a deeply disturbing case out of South Carolina, a couple has been arrested after their six-month-old baby girl was found covered in blood and suffering from what authorities described as “severe rat bites.”

Akayla and Justin Bearden are now facing two charges of unlawful conduct toward a child, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the parents were fully aware of a persistent rat infestation in their home, but failed to address it, with devastating consequences, reported the Mirror.

It all came to light after a frantic 911 call. Akayla reportedly discovered her baby’s bassinet soaked in blood, with visible bite marks across the little girl’s face, head, arms, and ears. The horrifying injuries appeared to be the result of what officials described as “a large rat starting eating” the baby while she slept.

The infant was rushed to a local hospital, where she remains under medical care. During their response to the scene, deputies also found her twin brother with bite marks on his feet. Thankfully, his injuries weren’t as severe, but both babies, along with a third sibling, have since been taken into protective custody by social services.

Photo by Anderson County Sheriff’s Office

What makes the situation even more heartbreaking is that both parents allegedly admitted they were aware of the rat problem for months, according to the sheriff’s office. Despite knowing the risks, they reportedly didn’t take effective steps to safeguard the children or sort out the infestation, raising serious questions about neglect.

FOX Carolina reported that Akayla and Justin were granted bond on 13 May but have been banned from any contact with their children as the legal process unfolds. The pair is scheduled to appear before a judge again on 31 July.

The baby girl is expected to stay in the hospital for several days as doctors monitor her recovery, and authorities continue to investigate how the situation was allowed to reach such a horrific point.

Understandably, the case has sparked outrage and disbelief in the local community, with many expressing shock over the living conditions and the apparent lack of action from the parents.

It’s a case that’s hard to wrap your head around — and one that’s bound to raise even more questions about how these children slipped through the cracks for so long.

