Soleil Moon Frye, Jason Goldberg split after 22 years of marriage

After 22 years of marriage, “Punky Brewster” star Soleil Moon Frye, 44, and producer Jason Goldberg, 48, are calling it quits!

In a statement, her rep told People magazine, “Soleil Moon Frye and Jason Goldberg quietly separated this year. Their priority will continue to be their four beautiful children as they move forward with love and compassion.”

The two are the parents of daughters Poet Sienna Rose, 15, and Jagger Joseph Blue, 12, and sons Lyric Sonny Roads, 6, and Story, 4.

Just days before the separation announcement, Soleil celebrated Christmas with their four kids without any mention of Jason. She wrote on Instagram, “Happy happy day after Christmas to all. Sending everyone so much love. So grateful to be safe & cuddled up with these loves. As my girls and I love to say along with my life long friend forever @jennydianelewis ‘It is one day closer to Christmas’ Hope you are well. This room may represent some feelings of 2020 . Xx 💜.”