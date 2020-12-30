Far Fewer People Will Die from COVID-19 Illness if They Use This Extremely Simple Method

Who could’ve guessed that we can all fight COVID-19 using simple medicine that’s present in any household? Although we’re talking about perhaps the most dangerous disease in the world at the moment, a new report from FOX 26 claims that Vitamin D is the key to counter the effects of the coronavirus.

Vitamin D can be found in many foods that most of us consume every day, such as egg yolks, cheese, cereals, soy milk, beef liver, fatty fish, and more. Our organism also naturally produces Vitamin D while being exposed to sunlight, and staying at least 20 minutes each day outdoors during the daytime will grant us the right amount of the vitamin. Dr Peter Osborne reminds people that many recent studies are supporting the claim that Vitamin D is an easy way to fight the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Furthermore, a doctor can even demand us to run a blood test in order to see if there’s enough Vitamin D in our organism. Foxnews.com brings us the great news that the afore-mentioned Vitamin D is a great way to stay safe from the coronavirus, although getting the vitamin into our organism only once in a while will not help.

People with low vitamin D levels are more likely to develop severe COVID-19 illness

Severe COVID-19 illness, in this case, means practically all the bad stuff you can think of: getting on ventilators, suffering hyper-inflammation in the cytokine storm, and even dying. Osborne even believes that treating COVID-19 patients using a ventilator is not a good idea, as he declared:

When a person’s on a ventilator with COVID it’s not a good thing. So, the outcomes aren’t great, so if we can keep people off of ventilators and we can keep their immune system supported really well with nutrition, that ideally that makes the most sense.

Although most of the people who suffer from COVID-19 will defeat the disease, the coronavirus managed to kill over 1.7 million people across the planet. But many of those deaths could have been prevented in an easy way.

Adequate Vitamin D levels can save many lives

The same report by FOX 26 says that additional studies are revealing that nine out of 10 deaths caused by COVID-19 could have been easily prevented if the patients had enough Vitamin D levels in their organism.

Dr Osborne brings us even more good news about Vitamin D:

A lot of doctors are now learning this and suggesting this as a form of treatment. At the East Virginia School of Medicine there’s a COVID protocol that includes Vitamin D.

The same doctor says that everyone should boost their immune systems by using other three supplements except for Vitamin D: Vitamin C, Zinc, and Quercetin.

How much Vitamin D you need

Dr Osborne also answers this important question by declaring:

With vitamin D, there’s a therapy that can be done that I recommend, and it’s 1,000 international units (IU) of vitamin D per pound. So if you’re 100 pounds, you would take 100,000 international units of vitamin D for three days. After that, you don’t have to keep taking those higher doses, but three days of high dose vitamin D will elevate your serum vitamin D levels to adequate levels.

Taking Vitamin D is also very cheap, and it can save your life. But with or without such supplements, following the basic guidelines for fighting the ongoing pandemic is also one of the most important things we can all do: frequently wash our hands, avoid crowds, and wear a facemask.