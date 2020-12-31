Tyrese Gibson, Fast And Furious star, splits from wife

The star who is famous as of his humour. Yes, we talking about the one and only 42 years old [Fast and Furious] Tyrese Gibson. Alas, now he has shared tragic news about his separated from wife Samantha Lee on the eve of the new year.

This decision shocked and hurt the fans because both were looking happily.

They shared a photo on Instagram “Tyrese kissing Samantha on the cheek with a statement about their separation.

“We have decided to make a statement of a painful and significant development in our lives,” they wrote.

Tyrese Gibson and Samantha Lee tied the knot in February 2017 and they welcomed their daughter Soraya in 2018.

The couple wrote: “After much thought, consideration, and prayer, We unfortunately have made the difficult decision to officially separate & divorce.

“Our intention is to remain the best of friends & strong coparents. We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other.”

“We truly have so much love & respect for each other. We both have grown tremendously within this relationship; we have shared so many beautiful memories and moments, and we also look forward to see the amazing futures we have ahead of us individually.”

Tyrese added a further comment on Samantha’s post, calling her his “forever love” and writing: “My heart is so full because you blessed me with 5 years of magic…. Samantha Gibson, I owe you everything.