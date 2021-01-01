Meghan Markle ‘ruffled features’ amid aides over ‘staunch refusals’ to cooperate

Meghan Markle ‘ruffled a lot of features’ over her staunch refusal to ‘change’ during her time in the Firm.

The claim has been brought forward in the ITV documentary Harry and William: What Went Wrong? by royal author Omid Scobie.

He claimed, “Meghan came in driven and ready to work and that immediately ruffled feathers.”

“She’s a woman well into her thirties, I think she’s proven to herself and the people she’s worked with up to that point that she knows what she’s doing. She’s certainly not someone who was going to change herself just to please the people around her.”