Miss Universe contestants walk out after Miss Mexico ‘humiliated’ by pageant director

Drama hit the Miss Universe stage this week after several contestants stormed out of a pre-pageant event in Thailand. The walkout came after Miss Universe Thailand director Nawat Itsaragrisil publicly berated Miss Mexico, Fatima Bosch, in front of dozens of fellow contestants.

During the tense ceremony, Nawat reportedly scolded Bosch for not posting enough promotional content online. When she pushed back, he called security and threatened to disqualify anyone who sided with her. Bosch left the room, and others followed in solidarity.

The scene was live-streamed, and the video quickly spread online. The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) condemned Nawat’s “malicious” behavior, which he has since apologized for.

Contestants from around the world had gathered for the event, dressed in sashes and gowns. In the video, Nawat can be heard yelling at Bosch, repeatedly telling her to stop talking. Some contestants can be seen shouting back at him while many stood up to support Bosch.

“If anyone wants to continue the contest, sit down. If you step out, the rest of the girls continue,” Nawat said. Most of the women chose to stand, and several walked out.

Afterward, Bosch told reporters that the 60-year-old official had been “not respectful” and had called her “dumb.” Nawat denied saying that, claiming his words were misunderstood. However, he’s widely reported to have called her a “dumbhead.” Later, at a press conference, he claimed he meant that she had caused “damage.”

The MUO didn’t hold back in its response. In a video statement, MUO President Raul Rocha said Nawat had “forgotten the true meaning of what it means to be a genuine host.” Rocha accused him of humiliating and intimidating Bosch by calling security on her, calling it a “serious abuse.”

He added that Nawat’s involvement in the competition would be reduced “as much as possible” or eliminated entirely and that MUO was considering legal action. “Miss Universe is an empowerment platform for women so that their voices can be heard in the world,” Rocha said.

Among those who walked out was reigning Miss Universe Victoria Kjaer Theilvig of Denmark. “This is about women’s rights,” she said as she left. “To trash another girl is beyond disrespectful. That’s why I’m taking my coat and I’m walking out.”

Bosch later told reporters she wasn’t backing down. “I just want to let my country know I’m not afraid to make my voice heard,” she said. “We’re in the 21st century. I’m not a doll to be made up, styled, and have my clothes changed. I came here to be a voice for all the women and all the girls who fight for causes.”

Miss Mexico Walks Out After Public Showdown at Miss Universe (X)

Fans of the pageant have been quick to defend Bosch and slam Nawat’s behavior online.

In a later social media statement, Nawat said, “If anyone feels bad, uncomfortable, or affected, I apologise to everyone. I especially apologised to the girls who were present, around 75 of them.”

Despite the uproar, the Miss Universe competition has continued, with contestants appearing at a welcome event in Bangkok on Wednesday. The new Miss Universe will be crowned on November 21.