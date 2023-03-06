Meghan and Harry are said to be “ok” with leaving Frogmore Cottage: “They are not fighting it”

Contrary to what many think, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not upset by King Charles’ decision to have them vacate their UK home of Frogmore Cottage.

The Sussexes are “OK” with the royal family’s request, according to The Times, despite reports that the news surprised the couple. “It is what it is. They are not fighting it,” a source close to Meghan and Harry told the newspaper. “They realize they have a home [in California]. They have a roof over their heads. They were very privileged to have a second residence. It’s not going to work out for them there, and that’s OK.”

The insider revealed Harry and Meghan previously stated, “If we need to move out, we will get ourselves out,” adding that they realized “change was inevitable” once Charles became King given his wishes to slim down the monarchy.

source: instyle

Earlier this week, it was reported that Charles was evicting Meghan and Harry from their Windsor home and handing over the keys to Prince Andrew, who had recently been kicked out of his own royal “bachelor pad.” Following the release of Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, the decision was allegedly made in January much to the royals’ dismay.

It’s believed that Meghan and Harry have only until early summer to pack up their belongings. “Initially they were given just weeks, but now they have at least until after the coronation,” a source explained. “This is not just some random rental they keep for convenience. Every drawer is full, every closet is packed … It’s a real family home.”