Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s spokesperson Answers False Allegations About Them

One of the most serious accusations raised by Prince Harry‘s memoir Spare and the Netflix docuseries Meghan & Harry about himself and wife Meghan Markle is that the royal family purposefully leaks material about the Sussexes in order to take negative attention away from themselves.

According to Yahoo U.K.’s royal executive editor Omid Scobie, the U.K. media has seemingly confirmed this pattern in recent weeks with a slew of negative stories about the couple. Meghan and Harry promoted their new releases at the end of 2022, but have not been seen in public since.

Everything about them, however, is covered on a daily basis. They were also made fun of in a recent episode of South Park. Meghan was “upset and overwhelmed” after the episode’s release, according to a source, and was ready to sue, but a spokesperson for the couple rejected this to People.

“Nonsense,” the rep insisted. “Totally baseless, boring reports.”

They added, “Absolute trash.”

(Getty)

At this moment, there is an industry dedicated to covering Meghan and Harry, with lots of stories circulating about their feelings, plans, and upcoming movies. According to a source, “no one, no matter how well-sourced, understands their plans right now.”

The Sussexes are shown in the South Park episode as two people desperate for attention who always say they don’t want it, a depiction that has been levelled at them frequently. Following the broadcast of Harry and Meghan in December, their global press secretary handled it directly.

“Their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties,” the spokesperson said. “Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series… They are choosing to share their story, on their terms, and yet the tabloid media has created an entirely untrue narrative that permeates press coverage and public opinion. The facts are right in front of them.”