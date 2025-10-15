Lily Allen Plans Music Comeback with Emotional New Album Inspired by Split from David Harbour

Lily Allen is reportedly gearing up for a major comeback, seven years after stepping away from music. The British singer has been quietly recording a new album that insiders say she wrote in just ten days — a raw and deeply personal project expected to drop later this fall through her label, BMG.

According to a source, the album delves into some of the most difficult moments of Lily’s recent life, including the end of her marriage to Stranger Things star David Harbour.

“It will tell the story of her move to New York and also how she coped with the breakdown of her marriage to David Harbour,” the insider said. “There’s a real outpouring of emotions in it. She’s not had the easiest time, and she’s ready to bare her soul.”

“Maybe I’ll Have a Nervous Breakdown” Lily Allen Gets Candid About Heartbreak and Healing (Getty Images)

The pair’s marriage reportedly came to an end after Lily discovered that David had a secret profile on the celebrity dating app Raya. The singer has spoken openly about how painful the breakup has been.

During a live taping of her podcast, Miss Me? earlier this year, she admitted she was still struggling to move on. “I am not over it. I am sort of running away. Maybe I will have a nervous breakdown,” she said.

After the split, Lily confirmed she was moving out of the Brooklyn townhouse she and Harbour had shared — a home that had previously been featured in Architectural Digest. The move marked the end of an era for the couple, who had appeared to blend their lives in both the U.S. and the U.K.

Now, Lily says she’s finding comfort in a new beginning. She bought a flat in London, not far from where she grew up, and says decorating it helped her heal. “I’ve obviously had quite a hard time and that’s really helped me,” she told The Mirror. She added that living back in her old neighborhood has been a “lifelong dream come true,” even though she knows “people have got judgment around it.”

Friends say the new album captures that same mix of vulnerability and resilience that made Lily famous in the first place. Known for her unfiltered lyrics and emotional honesty, she’s reportedly pouring every ounce of her recent heartbreak into the songs.

“I’m Running Away” Lily Allen’s Emotional New Music Marks a Fresh Start (lilyallen/Instagram)

It’s been nearly a decade since her last album, and fans have been eager to see what she’ll do next. With her life changes, heartbreak, and new independence, this record seems poised to be one of her most revealing yet.

For Lily, the comeback isn’t just about returning to music — it’s about reclaiming herself after a painful chapter. And if the insider’s hints are right, listeners are about to hear Lily Allen at her most honest and fearless.