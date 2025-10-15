Philadelphia Police Search for Missing Nursing Home Worker Kada Scott, Last Seen Over a Week Ago

Philadelphia police are still searching for 23-year-old Kada Scott, who has been missing for more than a week after vanishing during her overnight shift at a local nursing home.

Scott was last seen on the night of Saturday, October 4, when she left her home on the 8300 block of Rodney Street around 9:45 p.m. to head to work at the Terrace at Chestnut Hill, a nursing home on East Abington Avenue, reported 6ABC.

Police said she made it to work and parked her car in the lot, but she never drove it again. The vehicle was found there after she was reported missing. Police confirmed that the homicide unit has joined the investigation — not because foul play has been confirmed, but to provide additional resources and expertise. Authorities had planned to hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon to give updates, but later canceled it without explaining why.

Law enforcement sources said police have identified a man they want to speak with in connection with the case. He isn’t being called a suspect but is considered someone who may have information about Scott’s disappearance. Interviews with her coworkers revealed that before she went missing, Scott had mentioned someone was harassing her through her phone.

Police said they haven’t detected any cellphone activity from her since the night she disappeared. Investigators also noted that Scott was very active on social media, but all her accounts have gone silent — something her family says is completely out of character. Her loved ones describe her as outgoing, dependable, and full of energy.

“We are just trying to figure out more. As much as we can,” said her friend Sanaya Murray. Over the weekend, Scott’s family and friends canvassed the area near where she was last seen, passing out flyers and talking to neighbors in hopes that someone might have seen something. They’re determined not to let her case fade from public attention.

On Friday, October 10, investigators searched Awbury Arboretum in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood after receiving a potential lead, but officials said the search turned up nothing.

Police haven’t released any updates on possible suspects or motives. They’ve also kept quiet about the details behind the harassment claims, though they’re continuing to analyze Scott’s phone records and digital footprint.

The uncertainty has taken a toll on Scott’s family, who say every day without answers feels unbearable. Friends have described her as the kind of person who lights up every room she walks into and say it’s impossible to imagine her leaving without telling anyone.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward. So far, no trace of Scott has been found, and her family remains hopeful that she will be located safe.

As the days go by, her loved ones are refusing to give up. “We just want her home,” one family member said quietly during the search effort. “That’s all we want.”