Britney Spears’ Team Accuses Kevin Federline Of Exploiting Her Through New Memoir

Britney Spears’ representatives have fired back at her ex-husband Kevin Federline after excerpts from his upcoming memoir surfaced, suggesting he is worried about the pop star’s behavior since the end of her conservatorship in 2021.

Federline’s memoir, You Thought You Knew, is set to be released on October 21. In the book, he claims much of what he knows about Spears’ private life comes from their two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, according to excerpts published by The New York Times.

A spokesperson for Spears responded in a statement to NBC News, accusing Federline of using her name for personal gain. “With news from Kevin’s book breaking, once again he and others are profiting off her, and sadly, it comes after child support has ended with Kevin,” the representative said. “All she cares about are her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James, and their well-being during this sensationalism. She detailed her journey in her memoir.”

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Spears and Federline were married in 2004 and divorced in 2007. Court documents obtained by NBC News revealed that Spears paid between $20,000 and $40,000 per month in child support until the payments ended recently.

In the book, Federline recounts stories reportedly told by their sons, including disturbing claims that they once woke up to find their mother standing in their bedroom doorway holding a knife. “Then she’d turn around and pad off without explanation,” he allegedly wrote.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Federline told The Times he hasn’t spoken to Spears in years but remains deeply concerned about her well-being. “The truth is, this situation with Britney feels like it’s racing toward something irreversible,” he wrote. “It’s become impossible to pretend everything’s OK. From where I sit, the clock is ticking, and we’re getting close to the 11th hour. Something bad is going to happen if things don’t change, and my biggest fear is that our sons will be left holding the pieces.”

Photo by Getty Images

Federline, who worked as a backup dancer before marrying Spears, denied writing the book for money. “I’m absolutely, as a father, terrified that one day I might wake up and my sons are going to have to deal with the unimaginable,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

Spears, who regained her freedom in 2021 after 13 years under conservatorship, has shared her side of the story in her memoir The Woman in Me. In it, she described feeling “infantilized” and said the conservatorship “stripped me of my womanhood.”

Her memoir is now being adapted into a biopic by Universal Pictures, directed by Jon M. Chu, with Spears confirming she has been working on a “secret project” related to her story.