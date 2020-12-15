Sandra Lee packs up home she shared with Gov. Cuomo

Sandra Lee Christiansen a chef and author planning to move on and shared an emotional story about ex-boyfriend Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

She took to Instagram to share her feelings on moving out of the home, writing in a long post on Monday, “It was as if the house said “it’s time to move forward Sandy!!” It was a most amazing experience and I absolutely know that House and all of its 3 beautiful acres loved us too!”

In another post, she called it “one of the saddest days of my life.”

According to Page Six, she was going to be emotional when she sold Mount Kisco home for $1.85 million in October.

She purchased the home, called Lily Pond, in 2009 for $1.3 million, and it was sold by Greg Schriefer of Sotheby’s.

Her new Malibu home features an 80-foot waterfront deck over the ocean and sprawling views and her neighbors include Kate Hudson, movie director Chris Weitz and singer Janet Jackson.