“Most Intense Narcissist”: ‘It Ends With Us’ star Jenny Slate slams Justin Baldoni in unsealed texts

Newly unsealed text messages from Jenny Slate are offering a stark look at what she says was a deeply troubling experience while filming It Ends With Us, as the legal battle surrounding the movie continues to unfold.

A transcript of Slate’s deposition from Sept. 26, 2025, connected to Blake Lively’s case against Justin Baldoni, was made public along with other court documents. During the deposition, several of Slate’s private messages were read aloud, revealing her blunt assessments of Baldoni and Wayfarer producer Jamey Heath, as well as her concerns about the environment on set.

Slate, who played Allysa, the onscreen sister of Baldoni’s character, said the production itself was toxic. At one point, she described the experience in stark terms, saying filming the movie “has been a really gross and disturbing shoot, and I’m one of many who feel [this] way,” and noted that she and Lively “both complained directly” to the studio.

Her frustration is even more vivid in her private texts. In one message, Slate wrote, “Justin is truly a false ally and I’m unwilling to do anything that promotes the image that he’s crafting as a ‘male feminist.’” She added, “Honestly I have no words to describe what a fraud he is.” In another, she said, “I honestly have never ever encountered anything like this dude. He’s the biggest clown and the most intense narcissist. Lots of lessons learned!”

During production in May 2023, Slate messaged her former agent with further concerns. “This week was really intense for a few reasons. It’s like fascinating and also so shitty. Justin and Jamey are truly unfit. I’m not scared or anything, just repulsed and deeply irritated, and I know Blake is experiencing that on a much more serious level.”

She later added, “I feel like it’s about to get really bad and I’m not sure what Blake’s limit is, but she’s really taken a lot of crap from them, like crazy shit… Justin and Jamey freak me out.” She also criticized Baldoni’s public persona, writing, “I really don’t get how he did a TED Talk. He is worse than the bros I’ve encountered, not because he’s predatory but because of his general fragility and misogyny, like not seeming to be aware of any of the obvious no-no’s.”

Slate’s deposition also touched on a specific on-set moment when Baldoni allegedly told her, “I can say this because my wife is here, but you look sexy in what you’re wearing.” She said the remark was “not appropriate” in any professional setting and explained, “The comment was about me, not my character. It wasn’t useful for my work. It wasn’t anything I wanted. It was unwanted and had no place, in my professional experience.”

She added that she did not confront him because “I didn’t feel comfortable… He was my boss, and I just wanted to do my work and leave.” Court documents also revealed that Slate asked her team not to be paired with Baldoni or Heath during promotion, writing, “I don’t want to do anything with Justin, I don’t want to talk about him, like … nothing. And the same goes for Jamey [Heath], who is truly unprofessional.”

The broader legal conflict began after reports of tension between Lively and Baldoni surfaced in 2024, followed by Lively filing a complaint and later a lawsuit for sexual harassment and retaliation. Baldoni’s countersuit was dismissed in June 2025. A trial is now scheduled for May 18.

Slate has publicly supported Lively throughout. “As Blake Lively’s cast mate and friend, I voice my support as she takes action against those reported to have planned and carried out an attack on her reputation,” she said in a statement, adding, “I commend my friend, I admire her bravery, and I stand by her side.”

