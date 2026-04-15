Katy Perry allegations intensify as drag performer recounts meeting with singer amid Ruby Rose scandal

A drag performer has publicly shared a detailed allegation involving pop star Katy Perry, adding to renewed scrutiny that followed a separate claim recently raised by actor Ruby Rose.

The allegation was posted on social media by an individual identified on Threads as Jordana L Moore. In the post, Moore described an encounter with Perry during what she said was an early period in the singer’s career.

According to Moore, the interaction happened after she attended one of Perry’s concerts at The Fillmore. Moore said she was invited backstage through a mutual industry connection and was later introduced to Perry following the show.

Moore wrote that the conversation initially appeared casual but changed when Perry learned she performed in a drag band.

“You do DRAG?” Moore recalled Perry asking before allegedly taking her away from the meet-and-greet area and into a dressing room backstage.

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‘I’m like STOP but she’s not stopping’: drag performer makes new misconduct allegation against Katy Perry (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Inside the room, Moore alleged the encounter became uncomfortable. She said Perry presented a costume and insisted that she put it on.

“Put this on!” Moore said Perry told her. Moore said she hesitated and tried to resist the situation. According to her account, the moment escalated when Perry allegedly continued to push the request despite her objections.

“I’m like STOP but she’s not stopping.”

Moore further claimed the interaction ended when a manager entered the dressing room and redirected Perry back to previously scheduled commitments. After the interruption, Moore said she and a companion left the venue shortly afterward.

In her post, Moore said the experience left both of them shaken and unsettled. She added that the incident shaped how she viewed the singer’s behaviour moving forward.

Moore concluded her account by alleging that the situation reflected what she described as a lack of understanding of consent.

The claim circulated widely online and surfaced shortly after a separate allegation involving Perry made headlines. Actor Ruby Rose had publicly alleged that Perry had sexually assaulted her in the past. A representative for Perry has denied Rose’s claim.

As of now, Perry and her representatives have not publicly responded to Moore’s allegation. The claims remain unverified and have been shared primarily on social media.

The situation has drawn attention online as discussions about consent and conduct in the entertainment industry continue to evolve.

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