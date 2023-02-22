‘Meghan who?’ Harry and Meghan were in guests list at Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding

Brooklyn Beckham and heiress Nicola Peltz are believed to have invited Harry and Meghan to their lavish wedding. Claudia Peltz, Nicola’s mother, was supposedly discussing who had RSVP’d to the £3 million bash when she mentioned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in messages.

“Did Megan get an invite”, Ms. Peltz writes, to which her daughter asks: “Who’s Megan”. Ms. Peltz adds: “And Harry,” It is unclear whether Nicola knew who her mother was referring to.

The discussions were disclosed in court documents filed in Florida when Nicola’s millionaire father, Nelson Peltz, filed a lawsuit against the wedding organizers after complaining about their work.

Mr. Peltz hired Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba of Plan Design Events six weeks before his daughter married Mr. Beckham on April 9, 2022, in Miami.

Less than a year later, it was revealed that he was suing the couple for refusing to refund his $159,000 (£132,000) deposit after they were fired for a “s***show” event.

Ms. Braghin and Ms. Grijal are suing Mr. Peltz for “breach of contract” and “interference” with a business deal. The planners are asking £41,000 in damages as well as fees, which could be substantially higher.

Hundreds of WhatsApp messages and emails were exchanged between Nicola and the wedding planners in the days leading up to the wedding at Nelson’s £76 million family property in Palm Beach, Florida.

Ms. and Ms. Grijal took up wedding preparations after the previous organizer dropped the Peltz family due to a too-over schedule. The couple said the bride was “too busy” to speak on the phone, and that the Peltzes were concerned Victoria Beckham would find out about any mistakes in the arrangements, including the guest list.

It was unclear whether the ‘Megan’ and Harry referred to in the exchanges were the Sussexes. They didn’t show up to the wedding.

Mr. Peltz was called a “bully billionaire” by Ms. Braghin and Ms. Grijalba. A spokesperson for Mr. Peltz, in a statement to the Mail on Sunday, said the planners’ lawsuit was “replete with inaccuracies and their claims have no merit”.