Taylor Frankie Paul will not face domestic violence charges after police investigation

Taylor Frankie Paul will not face additional domestic violence charges following a police investigation into alleged incidents involving her ex-partner, Dakota Mortensen, prosecutors in Utah have confirmed.

The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office reviewed multiple reports connected to the reality television star but ultimately concluded that the available evidence did not meet the threshold required for prosecution. Officials also cited statute-of-limitations issues in some of the alleged incidents as part of their reasoning for declining to move forward with the case.

The decision closes the door at least for now on what had become a prolonged series of legal complaints involving Paul and Mortensen, who share a young child. While several claims were examined during the review process, authorities determined that none met the threshold to pursue charges in court.

This is not Paul’s first brush with the legal system over her relationship with Mortensen. In 2023, she pleaded guilty to aggravated assault following a physical altercation with him, which resulted in court-ordered probation and a range of other legal requirements she continues to fulfill. The latest ruling means no new charges will be added to her record at this time, though she remains bound by the conditions of that earlier case.

No new charges for Taylor Frankie Paul as prosecutors cite ‘insufficient evidence’ (Photo by Paula Lobo/American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. via Getty Images)

Paul rose to prominence through the reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which offered viewers a window into her turbulent personal life, including her on-and-off dynamic with Mortensen. The show brought her a significant public following, but also placed her private disputes, including her legal troubles, under intense scrutiny.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Despite the prosecutorial relief, Paul and Mortensen are far from finished navigating the legal system together. The former couple remains entangled in ongoing custody and protective order proceedings concerning their child, meaning the personal conflict at the center of these investigations is likely to remain in the public eye.

The Development marks a notable turning point in a saga that has gripped the show’s followers for the better part of two years.

READ NEXT