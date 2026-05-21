Gabbie Gonzalez arrested over alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting singer Jack Avery

TikTok influencer Gabbie Gonzalez has been arrested in connection with an alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting singer Jack Avery, according to reports from TMZ.

Authorities allege Gonzalez may face charges of conspiracy to commit murder in Los Angeles County. The case reportedly centers on claims that she plotted to kill Avery, who is the father of her seven-year-old daughter.

TMZ reported that Gonzalez was arrested last week in Humboldt County, California, while attempting to board a flight. She has since been transferred to Los Angeles County, where she is being held without bail.

Jack Avery is a former member of the boy band Why Don’t We.

Gonzalez’s father, Francisco Gonzalez, has also reportedly been arrested in connection with the same alleged plot. According to TMZ, he was taken into custody in Florida and booked on the same charge, though he has not yet been extradited to Los Angeles.

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(Gabbie Gonzalez/jackaverymusic/Instagram)

The allegations are said to stem from an ongoing custody dispute over the couple’s daughter, Lavender. Authorities claim the dispute escalated over time, with investigators alleging that Francisco Gonzalez became involved.

Police reportedly said a witness claimed Francisco had suggested it would be “cheaper if Avery were dead”.

Investigators also allege the plan dates back to 2021 and involved tracking and photographing Avery in Hawaii, where he resides, to gather material for use in custody proceedings.

Authorities further claim that Gonzalez and a friend attempted to recruit a man to threaten Avery. In a separate development, a federal agent allegedly posed as a hitman during a phone call with Francisco, during which discussions of payment and the intended target reportedly took place.

Jack Avery has previously said he was warned by FBI agents that someone was attempting to have him killed, although TMZ reports he was not aware at the time that Gonzalez was allegedly involved.