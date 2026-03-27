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Sarah Ferguson stripped of York honour amid renewed Epstein scrutiny

by Alex Williams
Sarah Ferguson
Sarah Ferguson loses York honour after Epstein links resurface, sparking fresh scrutiny and debate (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Sarah Ferguson has been stripped of the Freedom of the City of York following renewed scrutiny linked to her past association with Jeffrey Epstein.

The decision was made unanimously by councillors during a formal meeting, marking a significant reputational setback for the Duchess.

The Freedom of the City of York, a historic and symbolic honour dating back to the 13th century, had originally been awarded to Ferguson in 1987 following her marriage to Prince Andrew. The honour represents one of the city’s highest recognitions and is rarely revoked.

According to reports, the council’s decision follows the resurfacing of documents commonly referred to as the “Epstein files,” which have brought renewed attention to Ferguson’s past interactions with Epstein. Among the revelations was a reported 2009 message sent by Ferguson, as well as claims of financial support from Epstein, which have intensified public debate.

Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein
The former Duchess of York, and ex-wife of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, had the honour removed following a unanimous council (Photo by Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images)

During the council session, officials emphasized that recipients of the honour are expected to uphold values aligned with the city’s reputation. Councillors stated that continued associations with Epstein after his conviction did not meet these expectations. Public speakers also raised concerns about the broader reputational impact on York.

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The move follows a similar decision in 2022, when Andrew became the first individual to have the same honour revoked by the city, setting a precedent for such actions.

Ferguson has not publicly responded to the Development. The decision highlights increasing accountability for public figures and reflects ongoing sensitivity surrounding Epstein-related controversies. As scrutiny continues, the long-term impact on Ferguson’s public standing remains uncertain.

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Alex Williams