Prince Harry and Meghan looking to set up a production company to create comedy shows

Prince Harry and Meghan are hoping to build another new venture. In this new venture, they have their own TV and film company, with plans to produce both comedy and drama shows.

According to Mirror UK, Prince Harry and Meghan have penned with the UK’s Intellectual Property Office for the trademark of Archewell Productions.

The documents already submitted by Cobblestone Lane LLC in December,layout their intentions to make “motion picture films, televisions series and videos”.

A source told The Sun: “Meghan and Harry’s approach to their TV ambitions have always been serious — but it’s hard to imagine them coming up with the next Only Fools and Horses.”

We have seen the couple already signed a lucrative deal with Netflix and Spotify, but their own production company could afford far more creative freedom.

They previously filed trademark documents in the US for Archewell Audio, which they are using to produce podcasts.