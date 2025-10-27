Jamie Foxx Defends GloRilla After Bottle Thrown Onstage at His Daughter’s Halloween Festival

Jamie Foxx lost his cool after someone threw a glass bottle at rapper GloRilla during his daughter’s Halloween-themed music festival.

The Oscar winner didn’t hesitate to step in when the incident interrupted GloRilla’s set at Skvlk Fest, a massive event organized by his 17-year-old daughter, Anelise. In a video shared on X, the 57-year-old actor could be seen jumping onstage and addressing the crowd moments after the bottle was thrown mid-performance.

Jamie Foxx goes off after someone threw a bottle at GloRilla at Halloween Party



(🎥: b.lytrece/TikTok)pic.twitter.com/AfFn28ZCMX — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) October 26, 2025

“Why would you do something like that?” Foxx yelled into the mic. “Why would you throw something at the stage, man? This is for free”, reported PEOPLE.

He didn’t stop there. “Y’all don’t deserve this s—. That’s f—– up, bro. I’m so disappointed. I love y’all but hate whoever the f— that was. That ain’t cool, bro. You throw some s— at my house? That ain’t cool.”

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

“That Ain’t Cool, Bro” Jamie Foxx Loses It After Someone Targets GloRilla on Stage (TikTok/@b.lytrece)

Despite the chaos, GloRilla, 26, handled it like a pro. She paused briefly, then powered through and finished her performance strongly. Neither Foxx nor GloRilla has directly addressed the moment since, but Foxx later showed his pride as a dad on Instagram. He posted several clips from the festival, which featured artists like Tyga and Leon Thomas, and praised Anelise for pulling off such a huge event.

“This is just a little taste of what was going on behind the scenes … my daughter, @anelisefoxx, has always wanted to throw the biggest party in the world,” Foxx wrote. “When she was a little kid, that was her dream and aspiration … it is now coming true. The first annual @skvlkfest was amazing!!”

Foxx shares Anelise with his ex, Kristin Grannis. And despite the brief drama, the night became a milestone moment for both of them — a proud father watching his daughter’s dream come to life, and a parent stepping up when things got out of line.

On Instagram, Foxx shared several posts celebrating the night’s energy and the young crowd that made it special. “Yoooooooo the night was epic!!!! @skvlkfest festival was poppin!!! The best energy on the planet!!!” he wrote. “The kids make it iconic!!! @anelisefoxx you have created something magical!!! Don’t miss out next year. Make sure you follow @skvlkfest and @anelisefoxx for EXCLUSIVE information for the next festival year.”

“I’m So Disappointed” Jamie Foxx Defends GloRilla After Bottle Toss at Daughter’s Festival (TikTok/@b.lytrece)

In another post, he added, “@jyoungmdk had the night lit!!!! The energy is unmatched at the @skvlkfest courtesy of @anelisefoxx!!! … and shout out to all the kids that came and turned up!!! This is how it should be every year!!!”

Foxx wasn’t done hyping it up. “@skvlkfest was lit!!!! @anelisefoxx you did it again!!!!!! Biggest Halloween party in the world!!!! @tyga once again took the roof off!!! Hell yeah phuck yeah!!!!” he wrote in a third post.

He wrapped up with one final tribute: “Yooooooooooo once again my dear friend and icon @tyga lit the house on fire!!! For the first annual @skvlkfest that my daughter @anelisefoxx created four years ago when she was 13 years old!!! Thank you again @tyga you are the best!!! Don’t miss out next year follow @skvlkfest and @anelisefoxx for EXCLUSIVE details for next year’s festival!!!”