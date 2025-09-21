“It looks like a bad wig” Ivanka Trump’s latest TV Appearance Sparked Wild Speculation

Ivanka Trump has set off a wave of online chatter after her latest TV appearance, but the attention had little to do with her words. While the Trump family is used to dominating headlines for political drama, Ivanka’s buzz this time came from her hair.

She appeared on CNBC this week to discuss her company, Planet Harvest, but it was her look that became the story. The conversation kicked off on X when a viewer posted about how her hair looked “unnatural” during the segment. That one comment snowballed quickly, with others piling on.

It looks like a bad wig. — Center Lefty (@WomenAreFedUp) September 14, 2025

One person bluntly wrote, “It looks like a bad wig.” Another added, “It looks unnatural.” Some went further, questioning whether she even looked like herself. One user joked, “Are we sure that’s Ivanka?”

Are we sure that's Ivanka? — Jeff Myers (@JeffMye13818468) September 13, 2025

Part of the surprise came from her styling, which some viewers felt made her look eerily similar to her stepmother Melania Trump. “It’s so weird how she decided to style herself like Melania now,” one commenter observed.

The wig theory dominated much of the online debate, but some suggested a more likely explanation. Celebrity hair stylist Sarai Martinez weighed in during an interview with the Daily Mail, saying, “It seems that Ivanka is wearing hair extensions… It’s very natural for women to seek out hair extensions to create a more fuller look overall.” Martinez added, “It seems that she’s adding the extensions not so much for length but for density and thickness.”

That theory could hold up. Earlier this year, Ivanka was spotted at the Super Bowl with what appeared to be clip-in extensions, visible from the back in paparazzi shots. The styling then also drew criticism, with many surprised that someone with Ivanka’s wealth would settle for work that looked less than polished.

Social media users haven’t stopped debating whether her CNBC look was the result of a wig, extensions, or simply a new styling choice. The chatter highlights just how closely Ivanka’s public image is examined, right down to her hairline.

For someone known for her carefully curated appearance, the sudden focus on whether her look was authentic or manufactured has been striking. Her appearance on CNBC was meant to spotlight Planet Harvest, but instead it became another reminder that in the world of celebrity politics, image often outshines substance.

Whether Ivanka was trying to channel Melania, test out a different style, or simply use extensions for volume, the reaction shows that even the smallest change to her appearance can set off a storm of opinions. What might be a typical beauty routine for many women turned into a viral talking point simply because it was Ivanka.

As the speculation continues, it is clear that the fascination with her image remains as strong as ever. The Trump family may draw headlines for political moves and controversies, but Ivanka has proven that even something as ordinary as hair extensions can capture the internet’s attention and spark a frenzy.

At least for now, her hairstyle has people talking just as much as any business venture or political ambition.