“Violent abuse of power”: Illinois Democrat tear-gassed and body-slammed at ICE protest

A Democratic congressional candidate in Illinois says she was violently taken down by an ICE officer during a protest outside an immigration detention facility. Kat Abughazaleh, who is running for Congress in Illinois’s 9th district, joined other demonstrators Friday morning at the ICE facility in Broadview when the confrontation unfolded.

According to Abughazaleh, agents used tear gas and fired pepper balls at the crowd. She also said one activist was dragged into the facility. Videos from the protest show an ICE officer grabbing Abughazaleh and slamming her onto the ground. The footage captures her landing hard on her backside with a loud thud.

Abughazaleh later described the experience on social media. “My body hurts and will probably hurt way more tomorrow,” she wrote. She added, “What ICE just did to me was a violent abuse of power — and yet it’s nothing compared to what they’re doing to immigrant communities.”

She followed up by posting the video to her X account, warning her followers, “This is what it looks like when ICE violates our First Amendment rights.” Her posts quickly spread, sparking sharp reactions online.

While many supporters expressed concern and outrage, conservative commentators seized on the moment to mock her. Right wing activist Laura Loomer posted, “I love watching communists get body slammed by ICE. Communist and Palestinian. Pick a struggle.” Another account, End Wokeness, wrote, “Kat Abughazaleh (D) just fcked around with ICE and found out.”

The incident adds a new layer of tension to Abughazaleh’s campaign. Running as a progressive Democrat in a district long held by incumbent Rep. Jan Schakowsky, she has been outspoken on immigration issues and has criticized ICE as an institution. Her willingness to physically join protests now puts her in the national spotlight in a way few first time candidates encounter.

For many of her supporters, the video underscores her message about the aggressive tactics of ICE officers and the dangers immigrant communities face. The imagery of a congressional candidate being tear gassed and thrown to the ground by a federal officer is a stark reminder of how confrontations between law enforcement and activists can escalate quickly.

For her critics, especially on the right, the video offered an opportunity to portray her as reckless and attention seeking. Their responses highlighted the deep polarization around immigration enforcement, with some framing her injuries as deserved punishment for challenging federal officers.

Abughazaleh has continued to frame the experience as part of a larger struggle. She emphasized that her own pain was nothing compared to the fear and trauma faced daily by immigrants targeted by ICE. Her statement suggested she plans to use the incident to fuel her campaign message rather than back away from it.

The clash also raises questions about the conduct of ICE officers during public demonstrations. While federal agents are tasked with securing facilities, the sight of an officer lifting and slamming a congressional candidate could draw scrutiny over the force used. As the video continues to spread online, it is likely to feed both outrage and political attacks.

For now, Abughazaleh has made it clear she intends to keep pressing the issue. Her post summed up her position in blunt terms: protests against ICE are about constitutional rights, and what happened to her shows just how easily those rights can be trampled.