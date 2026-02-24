Actor Robert Carradine Dies At Age 71

Robert Carradine has died at the age of 71. The actor took his own life after what his family described as a nearly two-decade battle with Bipolar Disorder.

Best known for his roles in The Long Riders, Revenge of the Nerds and the television series Lizzie McGuire, Carradine was a member of one of Hollywood’s most prominent acting families. He was the youngest son of actor John Carradine and the brother of David and Keith Carradine.

In a statement to Deadline, his family said, “It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away. In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon of light to everyone around him.

We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby’s valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with Bipolar Disorder. We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness. At this time, we ask for the privacy to grieve this unfathomable loss. With gratitude for your understanding and compassion.”

Keith Carradine added, “We want people to know it, and there is no shame in it. It is an illness that got the best of him, and I want to celebrate him for his struggle with it, and celebrate his beautiful soul. He was profoundly gifted, and we will miss him every day.”

Born on March 24, 1954, Carradine made his film debut in 1972 in The Cowboys alongside John Wayne. He later appeared in Coming Home and Mean Streets before achieving commercial success in 1984 as Lewis Skolnick in Revenge of the Nerds. He is survived by his children, grandchildren, and extended family.

