Prince Andrew ‘to tighten his belt’ as King Charles refuses to share his inheritance: “Andrew is in despair”

Prince Andrew is said to be “devastated” that the king has not shared their late mother’s inheritance. According to several accounts, King Charles became the only recipient of Queen Elizabeth II’s riches as a result of a 1993 agreement that no inheritance taxes would be imposed on assets passed from one royal to another. The estate of the Queen is believed to be worth almost $800 million.

According to a palace source, the queen’s money was transferred straight “from monarch to monarch” since it was the most “tax efficient” method to do it. As a result, no money would be given to the queen’s other children, including Princess Anne and Prince Edward.

“There is absolutely no reason for Andrew to expect money from his mother’s estate,” Christopher Andersen, author of “The King,” told Fox News Digital. “He knew all too well that legislation was passed… to avoid crippling inheritance taxes.”

“He also knew that when the Queen Mother died, she left her entire fortune to her daughter Queen Elizabeth II for the same reason,” Andersen pointed out. “The Queen Mother also left specific instructions for certain people to inherit various pieces of jewelry and other personal property, but in fact, these were not binding – total control remained in the hands of her daughter the queen.”

As working royals, Edward and Anne get a stipend from the Sovereign Grant, according to the outlet. Nevertheless, Andrew stepped away from royal responsibilities in 2019 after he faced charges of sexual assault, which he continues to vehemently deny.

“Andrew is in despair,” a pal alleged. “He’s been left completely in the dark. Andrew’s a member of the family, for God’s sake, yet he had no idea this was coming. I gather he’s checked it out and it’s true. It’s all gone ‘monarch to monarch.’”

“What’s he meant to do? Go cap in hand to his older brother to keep a roof over his head?” the pal claimed. “Things are going from bad to worse. It’s a disaster.” Still, a palace source told the outlet that Andrew “hasn’t been uniquely targeted for ill-treatment.” “Her late majesty supported her children during her lifetime and had made provisions for them already,” said the insider.

The queen, England’s longest reigning monarch, died in September 2022, at the age of 96. On May 6, Charles, 74, will be crowned. “Yes, Andrew finds himself in a terribly difficult position financially,” said Andersen. “But it is a dilemma of his own making. He was completely undone by his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein. Because of that, he gets none of the income from the Sovereign Grant that goes to a working royal. In the past, you could always rely on mama to bail him out when he faced money troubles, but those days are clearly over.”

“The king is not about to abandon Andrew entirely, but the Duke of York will definitely have to change his lifestyle and tighten his belt,” Andersen added. According to a “well-placed” source, the late queen was the one who suggested Andrew, 63, move into Frogmore Cottage, the former U.K. house of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Queen was said to believe that the Royal Lodge, where he dwells, would be a better fit for the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as their three children.

Kinsey Schofield, the host of the “To Di For Daily” podcast, told Fox News Digital that reports of Andrew conducting another tell-all interview have been circulating as the king continues to scale back. “Prince Andrew’s level of entitlement never ceases to amaze me, but it does give a bit of credibility to the stories circulating that Andrew is looking to relocate to America and start over,” Schofield explained. “It could also explain why sources are saying that he is in the process of trying to secure a big sit-down interview here in the states. To clear his name? Or is he looking for a big payday?”

In response to sources connected to the Duke of York speaking out, royal expert Shannon Felton Spence told Fox News Digital: “I think Andrew has forgotten how monarchy works – or wills for that matter. Just another spare airing grievance to keep their name in the headlines.”