Dakota Johnson Breaks The Internet By Flaunting Her Curvaceous Figure In Transparent Bejewelled Gucci Gown

Only if a smile could kill, we would be dead by now. Dakota Johnson’s smile and her latest appearance at 2021 Venice Film Festival’s red carpet are making headlines and how. The beauty wore a transparent bejeweled Gucci gown and looked smokingly hot in the same. Take a look at her pictures below.

Dakota has been trending crazy on social media ever since she made an appearance on the red carpet.

All fans are talking about is how beautiful Dakota Johnson looked in a transparent bejeweled gown by Gucci. The gown had cap sleeves with Rosaline crystal details all over a tulle underlay embroidery with teardrop stones and crystal fringes.

Dakota Johnson paired her gown with matching golden high heels and kept her signature blunt bangs on the forehead. The beauty opted for shimmering smokey eyes with glitter on them and nude lips.

Take a look at her picture here: