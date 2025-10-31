“From Champagne to Coleslaw” Diddy Spends Halloween Behind Bars with Prison Fish and Turkey Roast

Sean “Diddy” Combs, once known for throwing some of the most extravagant Halloween parties in Hollywood, is spending this year’s spooky night behind bars with a very different kind of menu.

Now inmate #37452-054 at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, the 55-year-old music mogul is trading champagne and designer costumes for baked fish, spinach, and coleslaw. Prison records show the October 31 meal plan starts with breakfast at 6 a.m., featuring fruit, cereal, a pastry, and skim milk.

Lunch includes baked fish or black beans with rice pilaf, spinach, and coleslaw. Dinner, served after the 4 p.m. headcount, offers a turkey roast with mashed potatoes, vegetables, and whole-wheat bread. Inmates who skip meat are given two peanut butter and jelly sandwiches instead.

“From Champagne to Coleslaw” Diddy’s Prison Halloween Looks Nothing Like His Old Parties (Photo by Sean Diddy Combs./File Photo)

The stark contrast to Diddy’s past Halloweens couldn’t be more striking. In 2023, he went viral for dressing as Batman, roaming the streets in full armor inspired by The Dark Knight. The year before, he stunned fans with a spot-on Joker costume, complete with chaotic energy and Hollywood-level makeup.

This Halloween, though, the only mask in Diddy’s world is the reality of prison life. The former hip-hop mogul has been in custody since his September 16, 2024, arrest at a Manhattan hotel. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Combs is scheduled for release on May 8, 2028—about two and a half years from now.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

His legal team has asked for a transfer to the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, a lower-security facility that offers a Residential Drug Abuse Program. U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian has also recommended he be considered for substance-abuse treatment while serving his sentence.

Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. A jury in the Southern District of New York cleared him of the more serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering, which could have carried decades behind bars.

“Baked Fish and PB&J” What Diddy’s Halloween Looks Like Behind Bars (Photo by X/@diddy)

With time served and possible credit for good behavior, his release date could shift earlier than expected. It’s a stunning downfall for a man who once symbolized hip-hop excess and ambition. Diddy built an empire from the ground up, founding Bad Boy Records in 1993 and launching the careers of legends like The Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans, and Mase.

His own albums—No Way Out and Forever—topped charts and earned him three Grammy Awards. Over the course of his career, Combs sold more than 35 million records worldwide and became one of the most recognizable figures in music and fashion.

Now, the man who once partied with A-listers and toasted to success is facing a far quieter Halloween—no flashing lights, no booming bass, no designer costume. Just a tray of baked fish, a side of spinach, and a reminder of how far he’s fallen.