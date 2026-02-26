Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Could Return as a Bombshell Witness in the Tupac Shakur Murder Trial

Jailed hip hop mogul Sean Combs, widely known as Diddy, could emerge as a pivotal witness in the upcoming murder trial tied to the 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur.

At the center of the case is Duane “Keefe D” Davis, an alleged Los Angeles gang figure who has been charged by Clark County prosecutors in connection with Shakur’s fatal shooting near the Las Vegas Strip. Davis, who faces a potential life sentence, reportedly believes Combs’ testimony could significantly strengthen his defence.

A source close to Davis told JDMC that his legal team is hopeful that Combs will reject claims Davis previously made to investigators. “Duane has made his feelings clear. If Diddy is a witness or makes a statement denying what he told cops, then that helps him hugely.

Another factor is that this case will be a jury trial, and there is suspicion that celebrities are often seen preferentially. So if Diddy backed up this story, it would help immensely,” a family friend. Davis has long claimed that Combs once offered one million dollars to have Shakur killed, an allegation that has circulated for years in hip hop circles.

However, Davis’s attorney, Michael Pandullo, is said to believe that if called to testify, Combs would dispute those claims and portray Davis as unreliable. In previous interviews withthe Los Angeles police, Davis admitted involvement in the drive-by shooting that took Shakur’s life.

He described the killing as retaliation after his nephew, Orlando Anderson, was assaulted by Shakur, Suge Knight, and others earlier that night. Combs is currently serving time after being convicted on two counts of violating the Mann Act. Whether he would be called to testify remains uncertain, but his potential involvement has added a new layer of intrigue to a case that has remained one of hip hop’s most enduring mysteries.

Davis has been held without bail since August 2023. Despite his circumstances, his attorney insists he remains optimistic. “Duane was in good spirits when we met on Monday. He is looking forward to when the battery by prisoner case expires and possibly getting another look at bail,” his attorney said.

“He is positive. He would like to get out and be with his grandkids. That is something he mentions all the time. This is an older man who values family.” The trial is currently scheduled for August, though legal observers say delays could push proceedings into 2027.

