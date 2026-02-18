Nicole Kidman Reportedly Being Pursued by MGM Chairman Paul Salem After Keith Urban Split

Nicole Kidman is reportedly catching the attention of a wealthy and influential businessman following her recent divorce, fueling fresh speculation about her personal life just months after her split from Keith Urban made headlines.

According to TMZ, casino executive Paul Salem is “romantically pursuing” the actress. The outlet claims Salem has been making his interest known and that the two share mutual friends. So far, they have reportedly crossed paths only twice, both times in group settings.

There have not been any private meetings between the two. Still, the situation is worth noting, saying it is “fair to say Paul is interested.” Neither Kidman’s representatives nor Salem’s team has commented publicly on the reports.

For now, Kidman is said to be single. The actress is reportedly not dating anyone at the moment, despite the buzz surrounding Salem’s interest.

Salem is described as a powerful figure in business circles. He reportedly serves as chairman of the board of MGM Resorts International, one of the biggest names in the casino and hospitality industry. He is also connected to the private equity world, though details about his career and personal life remain limited.

Salem divorced Navyn Salem in 2021. Beyond that, much of his private life has stayed out of the spotlight. Kidman’s life, however, has played out publicly for decades. From her Oscar-winning career to her high-profile relationships, the Moulin Rouge! The actress has remained one of Hollywood’s most recognizable stars.

The rumored interest comes not long after Kidman’s divorce from Keith Urban, which is still fresh in the public eye. The former couple reportedly separated in June last year, and their divorce was finalized in January. Kidman and Urban married in 2006 and share two children together.

Despite the personal changes, Kidman’s career has shown no signs of slowing down. The actress continues to stay booked with major projects in both television and film. She is expected to return with more TV work, including Nine Perfect Strangers, and is also developing a new film slate.

Kidman remains deeply involved behind the scenes as well. Through her production company, Blossom Films, she continues to back many of her own projects and expand her presence as a producer. She is also linked to Prime Video’s upcoming Scarpetta series, adding another major title to her already packed schedule.

While rumors about Salem’s interest may spark curiosity, there is no confirmed relationship at this time. With no reports of one-on-one time and no official statements from either side, the story remains firmly in the realm of speculation.

For now, dating talk about Nicole Kidman and Paul Salem seems more rumor watch than reality, even as headlines continue to follow her post-divorce life.

