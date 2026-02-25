“She says ICE hurt her” Woman removed mid speech as Trump cites fraud

A woman who says she was violently injured by President Donald Trump’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Minneapolis last month was removed from the gallery during Tuesday’s State of the Union address, drawing attention to her case all over again.

Aliya Rahman had been invited to attend the speech, but her night ended abruptly. As Trump began talking about what he described as fraud in Minnesota, Rahman was escorted out of the chamber.

During his remarks, Trump claimed that Minnesota’s Somali American community has taken about $19 billion from taxpayers through fraud schemes. He did not offer evidence to back up that figure, reported the Hill.

(Photo by Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Rahman’s story has already been making headlines in recent weeks. She says her encounter with ICE agents in January left her seriously hurt. According to Rahman, the incident began as a traffic stop in Minneapolis. She alleges that agents forcibly pulled her from her car, dragging her out and leaving her with significant injuries.

Earlier this month, Rahman testified before a House panel about what she says happened that day. She told lawmakers that ICE agents threatened her life during the stop.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

“I was forcibly removed from my car,” Rahman said in her testimony. She described agents dragging her out, saying the encounter left her badly injured. She also told the panel that ICE agents threatened to kill her.

Her removal from the State of the Union came at a tense moment in the speech. As Trump spoke about alleged fraud tied to Minnesota, security approached Rahman and escorted her out of the gallery. It was not immediately clear who ordered her removal or whether it was directly tied to the president’s comments, but the timing was hard to ignore.

For supporters of Rahman, the scene added another layer to an already emotional situation. They argue that her presence at the address was meant to highlight concerns about how immigration enforcement actions are being carried out. Instead, her exit from the chamber became part of the story.

Aliya Rahman, who was forcibly removed from her car by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is removed from the chamber during U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. Photo by @SmileItsNathan and in Minnesota by Tim Evans pic.twitter.com/XZevmMCTex — corinne_perkins (@corinne_perkins) February 25, 2026

Trump’s comments about fraud in Minnesota have also sparked debate. While he cited a massive $19 billion figure allegedly linked to schemes within the Somali American community, critics say there has been no public evidence to support that number. The claim quickly drew scrutiny online and from lawmakers.

Rahman’s case has become a flashpoint in broader discussions about immigration enforcement tactics and accountability. Her testimony before Congress put a spotlight on her allegations, and her presence at the State of the Union seemed to signal that some lawmakers wanted to keep that spotlight on the issue.

Tuesday night, however, the focus shifted from the president’s words to the image of Rahman being escorted out. For many watching, it raised questions about dissent, optics, and how personal stories intersect with national political moments.

As of now, ICE has not publicly addressed Rahman’s specific allegations in detail, and the circumstances surrounding her removal from the address remain unclear. What is clear is that her story continues to stir strong reactions on both sides of the political aisle, adding another layer of controversy to an already highly charged political climate.