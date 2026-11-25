Hayden Panettiere’s estate is valued at more than $6 million, according to legal documents filed following the actress’s death in August.

Her former fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko, is seeking to have their 11-year-old daughter, Kaya, named the sole heir to the estate.

Documents obtained by PEOPLE reportedly list the estate’s total value at $6,250,000. The filings estimate Panettiere’s personal property at $5,108,519, while her real property is valued at just over $1 million.

Separate court documents cited by Page Six put the figures at $5,208,519 in personal property and $1,023,600 in real property.

Panettiere did not leave a will. Her permanent address was listed in the documents as West Hollywood, California, although she died in Greenville, South Carolina, on August 16, 2026, aged 36.

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(Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Klitschko is seeking to have Melissa Moskal Bencivenga appointed administrator of the estate. He was granted temporary guardianship of the estate in October while Kaya remains a minor. In an earlier petition, he argued that his daughter was “entitled to the entirety” of her late mother’s assets.

The former professional boxer also described his appointment as “urgent and essential”, claiming he had been informed that federal agents entered Panettiere’s Los Angeles residence and removed property belonging to the estate. He asked the court to act immediately to prevent anyone from misappropriating the assets.

In May 2026, Panettiere discussed her decision to give Klitschko full custody of Kaya in her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning. She described the experience as “the most gut-wrenching experience of my life.”

Panettiere, known for roles in Heroes, Nashville and the Scream franchise, was found unresponsive at a residence in Greenville. Her death was ruled accidental in October, and police confirmed that their investigation had concluded.