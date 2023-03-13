Archie and Lilibet Have Reportedly Not Been Invited to King Charles’ Coronation—But Queen Consort Camilla’s Grandchildren Will Be There

Archie and Lilibet, the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have garnered a lot of media attention this week as a result of the Palace and their parents confirming that they are prince and princess, respectively. Yet, a number of media sources claim that while Harry and Meghan have gotten their invitations to the wedding on May 6, their children have not.

Archie and Lilibet were not mentioned in any letter from Buckingham Palace, according to The Mirror, and the couple is said to have been unaware of the plans’ inclusion of the kids. May 6 is also Archie’s birthday; at that time, his younger sister Lilibet will be just shy of two years old.

A royal source was questioned if Archie and Lilibet were invited to the occasion, and all they would say was that they were “very little.” According to The Daily Mail, “Royal authorities deem the Sussexes’ children to be too young to attend the wedding.”

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, the children of the Prince and Princess of Wales, are all anticipated to attend, according to The Telegraph; Marie Claire recently claimed that George is expected to play a prominent part in the festivities as an heir to the throne.

Louis may or may not accompany William and Kate to the wedding, according to The Mirror, which adds that they are still “pondering” the decision. Louis, who will have been five on April 23 by May 6, is just 13 months older than Archie.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned side-by-side during the Westminster Abbey ceremony, although Harry and Meghan have yet to confirm their presence. Archie and Lilibet’s presence will reportedly be considered when Harry and Meghan confirm their attendance, according to The Mirror.

The particular roles played by Camilla’s grandchildren—two by her son Tom Parker Bowles, who are 13 and 15, and three by her daughter Laura Lopes, who has twins who are 13 and a 15-year-old—have not yet been disclosed. According to a royal insider quoted by The Independent, it would be “wholly wrong” to mention Camilla’s grandchildren’s involvement in the event before discussing Charles’ grandchildren’s involvement.