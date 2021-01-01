Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky were caught by the paparazzi

33-year-old Rihanna and her 32-year-old boyfriend Rakim Myers, aka A$AP Rocky, again hit the lenses of the paparazzi in New York. The rapper took Rihanna from the hotel in a snow-white Rolls-Royce, which he himself was driving. He looked very pleased and, without hiding, smiled at the photographers.

The singer chose for the release a Prada Panama made of ostrich leather in a muted green shade and glasses of the same brand to match the headdress. The base is classic blue jeans and white pumps. A gray T-shirt with a bright print and a leather bag “dumpling” looked spectacular in the set. To complete the image of the style icon – a leather belt and a neck decoration with massive stones.

In the image of a rapper, the photographers managed to capture only a black leather jacket and a gold ring sparkling on the steering wheel of the car.

The couple has been dating for several months, although rumors about their relationship have been stirring up the musicians’ fan clubs for a year now. Late last year, Rihanna even invited her lover to celebrate Christmas with her family. Just the other day, in GQ A$AP magazine, Rocky publicly spoke about their feelings.

She’s worth a million others. She is the only one. Love of my life,

– the singer commented then.