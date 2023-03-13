All The Best Looks From The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

These stars are ready to party. Hollywood’s biggest night isn’t over yet, as the stars have made their way from the Dolby Theatre to the Vanity Fair 2023 Oscars After-Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. (See all the celebrities on the Oscars 2023 red carpet here).

Hosted by the magazine’s editor in chief Radhika Jones, this annual event is attended by all types of celebrities, from movie stars to athletes to supermodels. This is one invite you definitely want to nab.

But before the big players enter the bash, celebrity photographer Mark Seliger is on the blue carpet ready to capture the night’s hottest looks. Some A-listers who have graced the carpet in Oscar’s after-party past: In 2022, Emma Chamberlain, rocked Louis Vuitton and accessorized with Cartier jewelry, Normani, in Jean Paul Gaultier and Halsey sporting Dolce & Gabbana.

Meanwhile, this year, power couples such as Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick and John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are ready to celebrate Hollywood’s biggest talents after-hours.

Also at the star-studded event, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, graced the carpet in all black, as Jessica Alba sported an indigo gown and her greatest accessory: hubby Cash Warren, who wore a sleek, black suit.

Read on for more stars who have arrived at the Vanity Fair party.