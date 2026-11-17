Zendaya has opened up about feeling nervous while filming Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic The Odyssey, crediting her husband and co-star Tom Holland for helping her feel more confident on set.

Speaking during a recent question-and-answer session at Los Angeles’ Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the actress discussed the pressure of performing alongside actors and filmmakers she had long admired. Zendaya plays Athena in the highly anticipated film.

“I felt overwhelmed, to say the least,” she said, recalling her experience during a night shoot. She explained that being surrounded by people she admired made her particularly conscious of getting her performance right.

“I don’t want to mess this up,” she recalled thinking while preparing for the scene.

Zendaya also described feeling nervous about performing alongside the numerous background actors and stunt performers involved in the production, praising their contributions to the film.

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Zendaya, TheOdyssey setindeki ilk gününde oldukça gergindi, ancak Tom Holland’ın orada olması ona yardımcı oldu. pic.twitter.com/8jpNUkews7 — CanPunisher (@CanPunisher) November 15, 2026

However, Holland’s presence helped ease her anxiety. The actor, who plays Telemachus, the son of Odysseus and Penelope, visited the set and offered her encouragement.

“It helped that Tom came to set that day, and he was, like, in the corner like, ‘You got this, you’re doing good,’” Zendaya revealed.

Drector Christopher Nolan also praised Zendaya’s performance, describing her as “always perfect” in comments to Fandango.

The couple previously worked together on several Marvel films, including Spider-Man: Homecoming, Far From Home and No Way Home.

Their latest collaboration marks another opportunity to share the screen in a major production.