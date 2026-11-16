Democrat Mary Peltola is on track to unseat Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan in Alaska, NBC News’ Decision Desk reported Saturday, as officials continued counting ballots. If the result holds, Democrats would hold a 56-44 Senate majority next year.

NBC said it was at least 95% confident that Peltola would flip the seat. The network has not yet called the race, which is the last unresolved Senate contest of the midterms.

Peltola’s campaign expressed confidence on Friday. “There is no mathematical path for Sullivan to win this race,” the campaign wrote.

Marc Elias, an election attorney and founder of Democracy Docket, pointed to Peltola’s lead of 10,412 votes. He predicted she would be sworn in on Jan. 3. “She is going to be the next Senator from Alaska,” he told his social media followers in a Saturday post, adding, “Trump weaponized the DOJ to try to rig the outcome. He lost in court. When we fight we win.”

The numbers

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With 96% of the expected vote counted, NBC estimates that Peltola needs 53.8% of the remaining ballots to win outright. She took 58% of the votes reported Friday night, putting her ahead of that pace.

There is no mathematical path for Sullivan to win this race. When the remaining votes are counted, Mary will decisively be elected as Alaska’s next United States Senator. pic.twitter.com/4xy8DV5R6l — Mary Peltola (@MaryPeltola) November 14, 2026

Ranked-choice scenario

Peltola also appears to hold an edge if the race goes to a ranked-choice tabulation, according to NBC. The network found that more than 45% of voters who backed other candidates ranked neither Peltola nor Sullivan on their ballots.

“Which means that these ballots will play no role in the ranked-choice tabulation,” an NBC analysis said.

If that pattern holds, the network estimates that only about 6,600 ballots would transfer to the top two candidates. That is fewer than Sullivan would need to erase Peltola’s current lead.

What comes next

Alaska will run the ranked-choice count on Nov. 18 if no candidate wins a majority of first-choice votes. Until then, the outcome remains unofficial, and NBC has not declared a winner. The final result will determine whether Democrats expand their Senate majority to 56-44 in the next Congress.