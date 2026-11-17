Selena Gomez has secured a legal victory after a federal lawsuit accusing her and her fellow Wondermind co-founders of defrauding investors was dismissed in its entirety.

The actress and singer’s attorney, Mathew S. Rosengart, confirmed the development to TheWrap on Monday evening, saying Gomez was pleased with the outcome.

“Selena is pleased by the dismissal of the case in its entirety and looks forward to moving forward,” Rosengart said.

According to court documents obtained by TheWrap, the plaintiffs voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit. The case was dismissed in its entirety with prejudice, meaning the claims cannot be brought again.

The lawsuit, filed against Gomez, her mother Mandy Teefey and fellow co-founder Daniella Pierson, alleged that the leadership of Wondermind had misrepresented the company’s operations and prospects to investors.

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The plaintiffs claimed that investors had been led to believe Gomez would be “intimately involved” in the mental health startup.

As previously reported in August, the investors accused the founders of allegedly defrauding them of approximately $1.2 million. Their complaint claimed that promised partnerships and initiatives never materialised and that a planned application was never developed.

“Gomez purported to sign a contract obligating her to perform and then ignored it,” the lawsuit stated. “The partnerships did not exist. The initiatives never materialized. The app was never built.”

Gomez, Teefey and Pierson founded Wondermind in 2021 as a platform intended to provide mental health resources, daily content and a supportive community. The investors reportedly raised concerns about the company’s management after an article examining its working conditions was published by The Cut last year.

Rosengart previously rejected the allegations against Gomez, describing them as “completely meritless, both factually and legally” in August. He had also indicated that he intended to seek dismissal of the claims.