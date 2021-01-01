The Queen invited Prince Harry to a reconciliatory dinner without Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth is waiting for Prince Harry to come to her for a conciliatory dinner. The royal lady has already sent a corresponding invitation to America, where her youngest grandson now lives.

After the daughter of Harry and Megan was born, Elizabeth was one of the first to congratulate the spouses on the replenishment. True, the queen did it dryly, which could not but be noted in the media field.

On Tuesday, June 8, it became known that Elizabeth was waiting for Harry in London to dine together and discuss the accumulated problems and acquired joys.

“This is a typically generous gesture from Her Majesty. Lunch will be an opportunity for them to discuss everything, “- quotes a source from the royal family of the Daily Express.

So far, Harry has not given his answer, but it is possible that the youngest grandson will agree to the proposal of his grandmother. In addition, Sussex was going to come to London to unveil the monument to Diana.