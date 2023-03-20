Season 6 of ‘The Crown’ To Include Prince William and Kate Middleton’s University Days

Season 6 of Netflix’s “The Crown” will look at the beginnings of Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s relationship during their college years.

According to The Independent, the historical drama, which is presently filming its sixth and final season, has relocated to Scotland, England, since the show now delves into how the Prince and Princess of Wales met while studying at the University of St. Andrews in 2001.

Prince William, 40, met his now-wife while both were students at university and ended up living in the same dorm. The duo began as friends until Middleton captured the prince’s attention when she wore a sheer dress to a charity fashion show and they started dating in 2003.

They ended their relationship a short time four years later. Then, in November 2010, Prince William proposed to Middleton, and the couple married a year later at Westminster Abbey in London. They currently have three children: Prince George, 9 years old, Princess Charlotte, 7 years old, and Prince Louis, 4 years old.

On Wednesday, members of “The Crown” cast were observed filming near St. Andrews. According to the Independent, Ed McVey will portray the university-age William, while Meg Bellamy will play Middleton in her first professional job.

Diana, Princess of Wales, and Prince Charles are played again by Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West, respectively. Imelda Staunton will continue her role as Queen Elizabeth II, and Jonathan Pryce will continue to play the Duke of Edinburgh.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Luther Ford has joined the cast of the hit Netflix series as the teenage Prince Harry. Season 6 of “The Crown” takes place in the late 1990s and early 2000s. It follows the downfall of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage, which resulted in their divorce.

According to British Vogue, the final season will also include moments from before and after Princess Diana’s sad death in a car crash in Paris, France, almost 25 years ago.

An unnamed source, who is part of the production team, told Deadline that they will not be filming the crash itself, saying, “It’s the run-up: the car leaving The Ritz after midnight with paparazzi in pursuit and then the aftermath with the British Ambassador to France swinging into action with the Foreign Office and then the subsequent constitutional aftermath.”

The source continued, “We’ve been dreading getting to this point. The countdown is two weeks, and while we’re calmly carrying on, it’s fair to acknowledge that there’s a certain anxiety; a palpable sense of being slightly on edge. I mean, there’s bombshell sensitivity surrounding this one.”

According to the site, showrunner Peter Morgan also confirmed the source’s claims. The release date for Season 6 of “The Crown” has yet to be announced. But, because the previous seasons aired between November and December, the final season is expected to be on Netflix later this year, according to What’s on Netflix.