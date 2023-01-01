Whoopi Goldberg has given an update on the status of Sister Act 3, as well as her wish to have Maggie Smith return to her role as the lead. The actor and comedian appeared on Loose Women on Friday (6 January) in a special interview with panelist Judi Love.

Goldberg discussed a number of issues, including the upcoming release of her new film Till, which is based on the actual story of the racist killing of 14-year-old Emmett Till in the United States in 1955. She also addressed the long-discussed third film in the Sister Act series, as well as any new developments.

According to Goldberg, if co-star Maggie Smith is willing to take part is an essential aspect of whether the film is made. She explained: “You know, one of the things that I want to make sure I do while I’m here is… I want to let Maggie Smith know that I’m holding the part of Mother Superior for you. Because I just can’t do it with anybody but you.”

Goldberg played Deloris Van Cartier in the original film, a singer who is forced into a witness protection program at a convent and assumes the name, Sister Mary Clarence. Smith played Mother Superior in both the 1992 hit film and the following year’s sequel, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit.

Mother Superior, though first cold, soon warms to Deloris as an adopted member of the nuns’ everyday life. Goldberg continued her appeal to her former colleague by adding: “So if you need me to come over here [to England] and shoot and do whatever we have to do, we will do whatever you want us to do, but we don’t want to do it without you.”

So far, the Ghost star has seen the script but said that the search for a director is ongoing. “I’m liking the script, you know we’re all going to do whatever we have to do,” she continued. “I’m trying to secure a director!” Goldberg informed James Corden in 2020 that she and the team were “working diligently” to make another film.