Jennie Garth made her daughter’s prom dress: ‘Somehow I pulled it off!’

Jennie Garth revealed on Instagram Wednesday that she made her daughter Lola’s prom dress, posting sweet photos of the 18-year-old with her date and their friends ahead of the big night.

“Ok, so tbh when my daughter said ‘I wanna make my prom dress’ she really meant ‘Mom I want you to make my prom dress,’” the “Beverly Hills, 90210” actress began her caption, joking, “Guys, sewing isn’t my thing!! But somehow I pulled it off!”

Garth, 49, made Lola a classic black strapless gown with a thigh-high slit and ruching at the waist, which the teen paired with black strappy heels and a Vivienne Westwood necklace.

“The thing is, she could have asked me to buy her some fancy dress but she wanted it to be homemade. She wanted that. I dunno, it just makes me proud. And it made her so proud to be able to say ‘my Mom made my dress,’” the star continued.

“She looked beautiful, she felt beautiful…mission accomplished!”

Garth shares Lola — along with daughters Luca, 23, and Fiona, 14 — with ex Peter Facinelli. She’s been married to husband Dave Abrams since 2015.

And she’s not the only famous parent sending a kid off to the big dance this season; George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth celebrated daughter Elliott’s prom this week as well, while Vanessa Bryant posted a pic of daughter Natalia’s gorgeous pink gown last month.