Whoopi Goldberg has a message for Republicans not condemning Trump: “Damn you all. Damn you all.”

Whoopi Goldberg delivered a fiery rebuke of President Donald Trump and Republicans who have remained quiet after Trump posted a controversial message about filmmaker Rob Reiner following his death. Speaking on the latest episode of The View, Goldberg said Trump’s comments crossed a clear moral line and that staying silent in response was unacceptable.

Goldberg reacted to a Truth Social post in which Trump suggested Reiner’s death was “due to the anger he caused others” because of his outspoken criticism of Trump. Reiner, 78, and his wife Michele were killed, and their son Nic,k has been arrested in connection with their deaths (via EW).

“There’s no justification for him to have written what he wrote,” Whoopi Goldberg said. “There’s no way to justify it, and all those Republicans who are quiet, damn you all. Damn you all.”

Goldberg, who worked with Reiner on the 1996 film Ghosts of Mississippi, emphasized that the comments came at a time when compassion should have been the priority. “I don’t know how you were raised, but this man’s family is in deep mourning, and what you said and what you’ve doubled down on make you bad for the country,” she said.

“That’s my opinion, but I see a lot of conservatives are feeling the same way, and I have to say: there’s something that we all know is that when something horrific happens, we come together. We don’t delineate because someone didn’t like you. That’s not what we do.”

Goldberg pointed out that some “high-profile conservatives” have publicly criticized Trump’s remarks, calling them harmful. She cited Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy, who said Trump “should’ve said nothing” about Reiner’s death.

Trump’s original Truth Social post described Reiner as suffering from “TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME” and blamed his death on what Trump claimed was an obsession with him. Trump later doubled down during a press conference, saying, “Well, I wasn’t a fan of his at all. He was a deranged person as far as Trump is concerned… I thought he was very bad for our country.”

Goldberg’s co-host, Alyssa Farah Griffin, also acknowledged Republicans who spoke out. “It’s not as much as I’d want to see, but I do want to shout those out who have been powerful,” she said, naming Rep. Thomas Massie, who called Trump’s comments “inappropriate and disrespectful,” and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who said Reiner’s death was a “family tragedy” and “not about politics or political enemies.”

Hollywood figures were similarly outspoken. Josh Gad wrote on Threads, “There is no low that is too low for this fucking psychopath,” while Jack White called Trump a “disgusting, vile, egomaniac, loser, child.” Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel added that Trump’s response showed a lack of “compassion and leadership,” calling it “a fool rambling about nonsense.”

The backlash underscored a rare moment of bipartisan and cultural condemnation, centered not on politics, but on what many see as a failure of basic decency.

