Madison LeCroy – Everything you want to know about Southern Charm star

‘Southern Charm’ star Madison LeCroy, who is reportedly the reason for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s shocking split, is a South Carolina native.

The world was rocked by the news of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s reported split on Friday, which was allegedly caused by reality star LeCroy.

According to her Bravo TV page, LeCroy was born in Greensville, South Carolina. She’s credited with appearing in 29 episodes of “Southern Charm”, a reality show following wealthy families in Charleston, S.C.

She reportedly made a single appearance in both the second and third seasons of the show before becoming a more regular presence during seasons six and seven from 2019-2021.

In early February, LeCroy launched a “boutique concept salon” in downtown Charleston seemingly called Maven Society.

She also has an eight-year-old son, Hudson. According to Us Weekly, she publicly revealed that her ex-husband, Josh, is the boy’s father.

At the age of 20, LeCroy married Josh before divorcing around 2015. On Instagram, she described herself as “fitness-obsessed” when she revealed that she’d undergone plastic surgery after feeling self-conscious about her body following childbirth.

