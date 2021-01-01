Whoopi Goldberg’s Shocking Health Update

Whoopi Goldberg has been suffering from a painful experience with sciatica recently, and the injury caused ‘The View’ cohost to take a week off of work in an effort to get the issue under control.

After returning to the show on Tuesday, Goldberg addressed her absence as well as her new walker, which she has also attributed to sciatica, joking about the experience despite the pain.

Speaking on ‘The View,’ Goldberg, “Yes, it’s me, I’m back,” she said to the camera. “I was out because I was dealing with something called sciatica, which is basically a bulging disc in your back and it impacts the sciatic nerve, which sends pain down your leg.

Goldberg then went on to explain her new walker, which she brought on the show. “There I was, trying to move my leg — impossible to do. It was really horrible. But I’m glad to be here. “I have a walker, which kind of freaked me out,” she acknowledged.

“I didn’t know that I needed it. And you know what? My first step with the walker is my new best friend. I’m just gliding along. So, that’s what happened to me. I’m told that it comes out of nowhere.”I’m telling you, it’s like a bad boyfriend…a bad boyfriend who came back to mess with me.”

The View’ is virtual now so Goldberg can continue to work remotely, which is evidently a hospital room for the moment. The 65-year-old’s co-host Joy Behar chimed in, noting that she also once suffered from sciatica, and while it’s stress-related, stretching the leg seems to help.

Behar then added, “You look great, you look rested,” to which Goldberg laughed and responded, “Well, what can you do, I’m laying in a hospital room. I’ve turned into this little old Black lady. It’s really strange.”

Thankfully she’s feeling better, and while the condition is common and extremely painful, Goldberg should recover shortly.