Serena Williams Shares Heartwarming Pregnancy Announcement with Daughter at Met Gala

Serena Williams made a stunning pregnancy announcement at this year’s Met Gala, but before the grand reveal, she had a special moment with her daughter.

Williams captured the intimate occasion on camera and recently released a video on her new YouTube channel, documenting the heartwarming interaction.

In the video, Williams starts by sharing her own excitement, holding up a positive pregnancy test and expressing her hopes that everything goes smoothly. She then reveals her plan to inform her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, about the upcoming addition to their family.

Amusingly, Williams recalls how Olympia had playfully called her “fat” before, causing a bit of stress. Laughing it off, Williams confesses that she tried not to take it personally, given her dedication to fitness.

With anticipation building, Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, sit on the couch with Olympia between them. Williams asks Olympia if she remembers praying for a little sister or brother. Then, she shares the news, saying, “Well, we went to the doctor, and it turns out I’m not getting fat, but I have a baby in my belly.”

Olympia looks at her mom, grinning, and asks if she’s kidding. Williams assures her that it’s true, and both parents confirm that she will be a big sister. Olympia’s excitement is palpable as she screams with joy and rushes to embrace her mom. The room fills with laughter and happiness as Olympia excitedly expresses her delight.

The video then transitions to Williams getting ready for the 2023 Met Gala, where she proudly shows off her growing baby bump. She stuns in a custom black-and-white Gucci ensemble, adorned with pearl accessories and diamond jewelry.

Williams’s pregnancy announcement marks an important milestone as she continues to evolve personally and professionally. Last year, she announced her decision to step away from professional tennis and focus on growing her family. In an emotional essay, she expressed her desire to explore other endeavors, including her venture capital firm, Serena Ventures.

With her latest pregnancy, Serena Williams embarks on a new chapter in her life, filled with joy and anticipation for the arrival of her second child.