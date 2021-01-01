Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain’s Tension On ‘The View’ Reaches New Boiling Point

Meghan McCain and Whoopi Goldberg haven’t been having nearly as many tense exchanges on The View following a reported talking-to from the president of ABC, who called the recent slate of personal attacks “toxic.”

That streak of good behavior seems to have come to an end after the two women snarked at each other during a recent episode of the hot topic talk show. Though Goldberg is typically able to keep her cool during these blow ups, she completely lost it today.

Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain Fighting Again On ‘The View,’ Video Below

On Thursday’s episode of The View, the co-hosts discussed President Joe Biden’s recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As the talk lasered in on an apology Biden made to the controversial Russian leader, Meghan McCain and Whoopi Goldberg got into yet another argument. McCain, unsurprisingly considering her well-known conservative bent, argued that the apology showed weakness.

As Goldberg attempted to compare the current president to his predecessor, Donald Trump, McCain interrupted her. “With all due respect, with all due respect,” McCain said, raising her voice to be heard over Goldberg. “Let me just finish what I’m saying,” Goldberg said as McCain paused for a breath, but the conservative firebrand continued talking over her.

“I don’t care if he’s apologizing, he just embarrassed himself,” McCain insisted, referring to Biden. “I don’t care that you don’t care, just hear what I’m saying,” Goldberg retorted, her exasperation growing when McCain quickly shot back, “I don’t care that you don’t care, Whoopi, so we’re even.”

Twitter Response Is Surprisingly One-Sided

That retort was delivered as Goldberg, visibly over the argument at this point, attempted to announce a commercial break. “Well! Then, good Meghan. Then you can be how you always are,” Goldberg responded. Her remark definitely struck a chord with some viewers, judging from the response on Twitter.

Whoopi vs. Meghan – When I tell you Whoopi is overrrrr Meghan and her antics… #TheView pic.twitter.com/FwjpJoAOAs — Cedric 😎 (@Cedric324) June 17, 2021

The majority of recent tweets support Goldberg and are highly critical of McCain’s behavior. Some noted that even when the ladies came back from commercial break and moved on to a lighter subject, McCain still seemed a little steamed over the exchange. While her co-hosts cracked jokes and laughed with each other, McCain barely cracked a smile, even when Joy Behar compared Victoria Secret bras to slingshots.

I think Meghan is under the misapprehension that this show is called #MeghansView #TheView — Ryan Speakman (@Ryspeaks) June 17, 2021

I am hoping Whoopi has finally reached the point we reached years ago #theview — John (@sweetloverx) June 17, 2021

Meghan McCain tried to come hard at Whoopi. She is so disrespectful. It is time for her to be fired. #FireMeghanMcCain#TheView pic.twitter.com/ig8kqh0YEZ — Wall Street Queen (@WallStreetQuee2) June 17, 2021

TFW you are a humorless hag and your co-workers loathe you. #TheView pic.twitter.com/EQqx4sxoa7 — Derek the Fully Vaccinated (@i__m__kered) June 17, 2021

This is just the latest argument on The View featuring Meghan McCain. She has repeatedly gotten into spats with both Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg on any number of topics. The on-camera arguments were getting so out of hand that the new president of Abc reportedly called a meeting with the show’s talent and producers to ask that the rhetoric get toned down.

A person with insider knowledge of the meeting claimed McCain stormed out because she took the message as a personal attack against her. Considering the fact that she’s often front and center at these fights, it’s not unreasonable for her to feel singled out.