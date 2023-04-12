Wendy Williams Reportedly Filming Reality Show

The Wendy Williams Show, a mainstay of television for a generation, was canceled in 2022. The program debuted in June 2008 and ran for more than 1500 episodes until ultimately finishing in June 2022. Williams became well-known and a well-liked character as a result.

Several people lamented the show’s cancellation, particularly in light of the ambiguous facts that marred the last episode. Many fans have been interested in learning what the famous host’s next endeavor is since she left the small screen.

Williams spent time in recovery in late 2022, but that did not stop people from speculating about what her next career move might be. Williams’ diverse business interests led people to believe that anything was possible, from another book to another program.

Williams has already declared her intention to start a podcast. That would have been a little step back toward her radio origins. The project, however, apparently got the ax before it had started. But now that a minor tidbit of what Williams could be working on has been revealed to the public.

Williams was raised in New Jersey’s Ashbury Park. But, racial unrest in 1970 forced a transfer to the mostly white suburb of Wayside. Williams has spoken openly about her upbringing and her hardships. Her 2003 autobiography is one of several publications that openly discusses her battles with addiction.

But, Williams’ purported shooting at her childhood home gave fans their strongest signal yet regarding her next movie. According to the story, this was Williams’ most private and intimate endeavor during his illustrious career.

Williams has reportedly been touring the nation to capture video for a brand-new reality program. Williams will make an “emotional homecoming” to her childhood home in New Jersey as part of this program. No other information, such as the program’s main subject, was provided.

The shooting in New Jersey, though, raises the possibility that Williams may reveal more about herself than fans have ever seen. Further information on Williams’ project is apparently forthcoming, and it will supposedly debut this autumn.