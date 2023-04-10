Wendy Williams ‘Not In Best State Of Mind,’ Leaving Jewelry & Purses Exposed To New Pals Who Might ‘Take Advantage’

According to insiders, warning bells are ringing for people closest to the problematic former talk show presenter Wendy Williams because of the new friends she’s introducing, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Insiders claim that Wendy’s expensive jewelry and handbags are visible to anybody who enters her home, and her pals are concerned that these newcomers “may take advantage.”

According to a source who spoke to Page Six, “Wendy doesn’t have many actual friends, but the ones that are coming around are raising some concern for the individuals who do truly care about her. The real problem is when she invites people over to her house.” She has nice handbags and jewels lying about.

Furthermore disclosed by the friend was that “Wendy is not in the best frame of mind so regrettably others will take advantage of that.”

The former presenter of the Wendy Williams Show has reportedly been selling pricey stuff out of her $3 million penthouse, according to a report by RadarOnline. Her manager claims that she is preparing for a fresh beginning after losing her job and going through a brief rehab stay.