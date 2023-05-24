Insights into Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Relationship Revealed Amidst Claims of Anger Issues

Maintaining a facade of marital bliss in the public eye is no easy task, especially when all eyes are on Prince William and Kate Middleton. Now, Tom Quinn, author of the upcoming book “Gilded Youth: A History of Growing Up in the Royal Family: From the Tudors to the Cambridges,” provides behind-the-scenes details about the couple’s relationship.

According to the royal expert, a source who worked at Kensington Palace disclosed to him that Kate sometimes treats William like a fourth child due to his alleged anger management problems. While the Princess of Wales can calm him down and defuse tense situations, it is reported that they do have arguments.

Quinn explained, “It’s not a perfect marriage. They have their fair share of arguments. However, instead of throwing heavy vases like some couples, William and Kate throw cushions at each other. They always manage to keep it under control.”

This is not the first time Prince William’s temper has been discussed publicly. In his memoir, Prince Harry mentioned a physical altercation that occurred, where William referred to Meghan Markle in derogatory terms. Harry described the incident as escalating rapidly, with William grabbing him by the collar and knocking him to the floor, resulting in injury.

These stories continue to circulate, raising questions as to why the palace has not been able to manage and address these claims, particularly considering William’s position as the next in line to the throne. It is worth considering whether he may benefit from addressing the underlying reasons for his quick temper.