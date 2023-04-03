Angelina Jolie’s Love Life Gains Attention Following Brad Pitt’s Divorce

Angelina Jolie’s recent dating allegations have focused on her love life following her split from Brad Pitt. Page Six claimed last week that Jolie had a three-hour meal with David Mayer de Rothschild, the handsome heir of the Rothschild banking dynasty, at the renowned Malibu eatery Nobu.

Jolie, 47, wore a lovely yet sexy black gown with minimum makeup. The 44-year-old Rothschild was seen exiting the eatery with Jolie, talking cheerfully. Rothschild, a British explorer, and environmentalist are thought to be an appropriate relationship partner for the single Jolie, as per The New York Times reports.

Rothschild, on the other hand, is already married to the stunning Ukrainian actress Karina Dayko. Their present relationship state is unknown, and Dayko has declined to speak. According to sources, the meeting between Jolie and Rothschild was a business gathering witnessed by a small group of people.

Jolie has kept a quiet profile in her personal life since her split from her third spouse, Pitt, in 2016. The ex-couple is presently embroiled in court battles over their children and their French winery, Miraval.

Jolie has been connected to two individuals since her divorce. According to Page Six, she was courting artist The Weeknd (real name: Abel Tesfaye), who has previously been connected to models Bella Hadid and vocalist Selena Gomez. The 15-year age difference couple was first observed in July 2021 at Giorgio Baldi, a restaurant in Los Angeles.

Although insiders close to the 33-year-old performer claimed the meeting was a work meal, Jolie was captured weeks later attending a private performance with her daughters, Zahara (18) and Shiloh (19). (16). The couple was seen enjoying dinner together at Giorgio Baldi again in September of that year.

Paul Mescal, the rising Hollywood sensation from the TV show ‘Normal People,’ was another possible romantic partner. Mescal first encountered Jolie and her daughter Shiloh in January in London. Despite the public attention, sources refuted that the two were in a relationship.

Jolie has emphasized her focus on healing post-divorce. In a 2021 interview with British Vogue, she shared, “The past few years have been pretty hard. I’ve been focusing on healing our family. It’s slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body.”

Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox are Jolie and Pitt’s six children. Maddox, their oldest son, is currently a student at Yonsei University in South Korea.